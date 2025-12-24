Yandex metrika counter

Armenian minister praises drop in Azerbaijani gasoline prices

Armenian minister praises drop in Azerbaijani gasoline prices
Photo credit: News.am

Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevork Papoyan has welcomed the news that Azerbaijani gasoline will be sold at a lower price in the Armenian market, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In a video message shared on social media, Papoyan noted that he saw reports indicating that premium-grade gasoline from Azerbaijan would be sold at 430 drams (approximately $1.13), while the usual price in Armenia ranges from 500 to 520 drams ($1.32–$1.37).

"This means it will be sold at a lower price, which is a positive development," he said.


