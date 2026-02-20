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Golden State
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U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted California's primary elections, unleashing a wave of allegations on Truth Social that Democrats are actively attempting to "steal" high-profile races from Republican candidates.04 Jun 2026-11:20
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The Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs following a 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday in the play-in tournament. It marked a disappointing end to what has been a difficult season, although Warriors fans at least do not have to worry about Stephen Curry walking away from the game anytime soon.18 Apr 2026-11:26
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Stephen Curry scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half, while Al Horford knocked down four three-pointers during Golden State Warriors’ electrifying fourth-quarter rally, as they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 on Wednesday night to advance in the NBA play-in tournament.16 Apr 2026-09:06
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LeBron James delivered a strong all-around performance with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, but he did not face off against his longtime rival and friend Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-103 on Thursday night.10 Apr 2026-09:00
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Alperen Sengun scored the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining off a pass from Kevin Durant as the Houston Rockets edged the Golden State Warriors 117-116 on Sunday night, spoiling Stephen Curry’s return after more than two months out.06 Apr 2026-09:14
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Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Max Strus added 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-111 on Thursday night.03 Apr 2026-10:22
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Victor Wembanyama delivered another dominant performance, scoring 41 points for the second consecutive game, along with 18 rebounds and three blocks, as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the injury-hit Golden State Warriors 127-113 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to 10 games.02 Apr 2026-09:24
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Jaylen Brown recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season, leading the Boston Celtics to a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.20 Feb 2026-10:12
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Stephen Curry will remain sidelined as his knee issue continues beyond the All-Star break, with the Golden State Warriors confirming he will miss at least five more games.20 Feb 2026-08:38
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