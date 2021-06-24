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Graves
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Russia on Monday summoned Lithuania’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow to protest what it described as the “barbaric” exhumation of Soviet soldiers buried in the Baltic state, calling it a desecration of military graves.01 Jun 2026-21:25
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Twenty-three mass graves have been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories since 2021.10 Mar 2025-11:00
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Excavations conducted in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation have unearthed 18 mass graves, from which the remains of 169 individuals have been exhumed.30 Aug 2024-11:48
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