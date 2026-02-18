Denmark king visits Greenland amid US tensions

Trump’s previous remarks about potentially taking control of the vast, mineral-rich Arctic island — including suggestions of using force if necessary — have heightened tensions between Washington and Denmark, a member of both the EU and NATO, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The visit was announced in late January, when the 57-year-old monarch voiced solidarity with Greenland’s 57,000 residents.

King Frederik will travel to the capital, Nuuk, on Wednesday, before heading to Maniitsoq, about 150 kilometres north of Nuuk, on Thursday. On Friday, he is scheduled to visit Kangerlussuaq, where he will tour the Danish military’s Arctic training centre.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said over the weekend that she believes Trump still wants the United States to own Greenland, despite softening his earlier rhetoric about seizing the island by force.

Trump has argued that Greenland’s strategic location and natural resources are crucial for US and NATO security, particularly as melting Arctic ice opens new shipping routes and intensifies geopolitical competition with Russia and China.

A joint US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been formed to address Washington’s security concerns in the Arctic, though no further details have been disclosed.