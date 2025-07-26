+ ↺ − 16 px

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen dramatically as the territory’s Health Ministry reports nine new deaths caused by starvation and malnutrition within the last 24 hours. This brings the total confirmed starvation-related deaths to 122 — with 83 of those victims being children.

Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed, struggling to cope with the growing toll amid ongoing violence. Since early Friday, Israeli attacks have claimed at least 52 more lives in Gaza with casualties continuing to rise, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

A former U.S. soldier who previously worked with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) told the BBC that he has “without question… witnessed war crimes” during attacks targeting civilians desperate for food aid.

International voices are increasingly vocal in demanding an end to the blockade that is strangling the Palestinian territory. Leaders from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have called on Israel to immediately lift restrictions on aid supplies to allow desperately needed food, medicine, and other essentials into Gaza.

The war has had a devastating human cost: Israeli authorities report nearly 60,000 Palestinians killed and over 143,000 injured since the conflict escalated. In Israel, the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks resulted in 1,139 deaths and more than 200 people taken captive.

The mounting death toll, especially among children, highlights the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

News.Az