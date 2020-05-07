News.az
Tag:
Ilham-aliyev
Azerbaijan liberates Hadrut settlement and several villages from occupation
09 Oct 2020-17:44
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (UPDATED)
22 Sep 2020-14:57
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory
26 Aug 2020-11:26
Azerbaijani president: Our health workers deserve the greatest respect
17 Jun 2020-16:52
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO management
15 May 2020-13:46
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone conversation
09 May 2020-14:41
Azerbaijani, Pakistani presidents hold phone talk
08 May 2020-14:00
Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents discuss anti-coronavirus measures over phone
07 May 2020-17:11
Azerbaijani president and first lady inaugurate first modular hospital complex
07 May 2020-15:41
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to “Mir” television channel
07 May 2020-13:31
