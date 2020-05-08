Azerbaijani, Pakistani presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 8, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi extended his congratulations on the occasion of a recent videoconference of the Non-aligned Movement dedicated to fight against coronavirus which was held on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. He hailed the importance of the conference in terms of strengthening efforts to combat the pandemic.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the event made a significant contribution to consolidating solidarity and international cooperation between the countries.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that the two countries will continue to support each other’s stance at the international level.

During the telephone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Arif Alvi highlighted the measures taken to combat the coronavirus and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral ties, including the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

News.Az