President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the new ambulance vans delivered to the country by State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

Improving the quality of medical services in the fight against coronavirus, strengthening the material and technical infrastructure in this area, including the provision of new ambulance vans, are of particular importance.

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, all necessary work is being done in this area. The first part of the newly ordered ambulance vans was delivered in July and the second one has just arrived.

The new vans are equipped both as ordinary and resuscitation vehicles. The level of equipment available in the ambulances allows patients the opportunity to receive all the necessary first, emergency and urgent medical care and resuscitation.

The vans have a number of unique features. In particular, the ambulance vans built on the basis of Mercedes Sprinter 416 differ from other ambulances in terms of equipment and the range of medical care provided. The vans have several stretchers – the main stretcher, multifunctional stretcher (without steps), scoop stretcher, spinal stretcher, vacuum stretcher and pump, tent, inflatable, traction and vacuum tire sets, defibrillator, portable ventilator, inhaler, electrocardiogram, intensive care set, etc.

The ambulance vans built on the basis of Ford Transit are equipped with a stretcher and a mattress, suction equipment, oxygen cylinders, etc.

Azerbaijan is one of the most effective countries in the fight against COVID-19. At present, 46 hospitals serve coronavirus patients in the country. During the pandemic, the number of laboratories was increased from six to 45. There are 11 modular hospitals and 2 infirmaries. The number of tests conducted in the country exceeds 1 million. The main purpose of the measures is to protect the health of Azerbaijani citizens.

News.Az