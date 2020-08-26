President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly renovated dormitory in Buzovna settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

The seven-storey building consists of 99 apartments.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the building.

The head of state and first lady were informed about the dormitory, which has one, two and three room apartments. The apartments in the dormitory, which was built under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s project, are fully renovated and equipped with the necessary equipment.

News.Az