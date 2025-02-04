Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg named Norway's new finance minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg became Norway's new finance minister on Tuesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

His appointment brings an experienced negotiator and diplomat to Norway's cabinet at a time of global trade tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"This team is ready to lead Norway in demanding times," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told reporters outside the Royal Palace after the new cabinet met King Harald.

"We will deliver policies that mean something in people's everyday lives and (we) are aware of the instability in the world which Norway, as a small country, is affected by."

The veteran politician was prime minister of Norway in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013. He headed the Western military alliance for a decade, including during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, stepping down last year.

At NATO, Stoltenberg was dubbed the "Trump-whisperer" for convincing Donald Trump to stick with the alliance after the U.S. president complained during his first term that allies were spending too little on defence and threatened to pull out.

Non-EU Norway, a country of 5.5 million with an export-oriented economy, fears it could be vulnerable to a transatlantic read more trade war should Trump go ahead with his threat to impose tariffs on European Union goods. Norway's main exports are oil, gas and fish.

In 2022, Stoltenberg was due to become Norway's central bank chief but did not take up the role after then-U.S. President Joe Biden asked him to continue as NATO chief.

During his first stint as PM, Stoltenberg set up the so-called spending rule, a self-imposed rule that says that Norwegian governments should not use more than 4% of the total value of the sovereign wealth fund for national budgets.

News.Az