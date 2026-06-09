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Jet Fighter Project
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A long-running plan to build a Franco-German jet fighter seen by European Union federalists as a stepping stone toward a future EU army has collapsed after Airbus and Dassault Aviation failed to agree on leadership of the project.12 Jun 2026-11:58
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France and Germany have agreed to abandon their joint Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme after years of disagreements between the companies involved, dealing a setback to European defence cooperation efforts.09 Jun 2026-09:30
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