Alperen Sengun stuns Jazz with reverse dunk - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Alperen Sengun pulled off a highlight-reel reverse dunk during the Houston Rockets’ 125-105 home victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Using a pick-and-roll with Kevin Durant, Sengun executed a euro step to elude his defender before finishing with the spectacular dunk in the third quarter.

Sengun nearly recorded a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, adding two blocks and one steal. Houston shot 18-of-3-pointers and grabbed 53 rebounds, outperforming the Jazz in key categories, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, while Amen Thompson contributed 20 points and seven rebounds.

The win improved Houston’s record to 35-21, keeping them in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Rockets will next host the Sacramento Kings on February 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

 
 
 

By Aysel Mammadzada

