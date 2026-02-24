Alperen Sengun stuns Jazz with reverse dunk - VIDEO

Sengun nearly recorded a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, adding two blocks and one steal. Houston shot 18-of-3-pointers and grabbed 53 rebounds, outperforming the Jazz in key categories, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Alperen Sengun with the euro for the REVERSE SLAM 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/0OzVBcpvl7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, while Amen Thompson contributed 20 points and seven rebounds.

The win improved Houston’s record to 35-21, keeping them in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Rockets will next host the Sacramento Kings on February 25 at 8 p.m. ET.