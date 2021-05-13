In the framework of the "Kharibulbul" festival, we saw a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional and multi-cultural Azerbaijan - Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Kharibulbul" festival in Shusha represents the happy future, in which Shusha will live, Sergey Markov, a Russian political scientist and director of the Center for Political Studies told News.az while commenting on the festival.

"This ancient Azerbaijani city deserves to be truly one of the cultural capitals of the entire South Caucasus. I am sure that Shusha will host numerous music, theater festivals, and international conferences. Representatives of various nationalities will take part in these festivals. In the framework of the "Kharibulbul" festival, we saw a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional and multi-cultural Azerbaijan. It is not without reason that multiculturalism is the leading state ideology of Azerbaijan. It helps to develop Azerbaijan as joint progress of different peoples, nations, and religious confessions. We are absolutely sure that representatives of different nations will live in Shusha, and they will live in harmony and friendship," the expert said.

News.Az