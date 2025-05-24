Opening of Kharibulbul Music Festival held in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next Kharibulbul International Music Festival has started in Shusha on May 24 with organization of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Ministry of Culture, News.Az reports.

Guided by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the Celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli", this year's festival is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

