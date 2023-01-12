“Legend of Kharibulbul” documentary premiered in Washington (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in Washington hosted the presentation of the documentary film "Legend of Kharibulbul" dedicated to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The presentation ceremony was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.

Addressing the event, Director of the documentary Swedish photographer Mikael Silkeberg and founder of the Mugham Society of America Jeffrey Werbock highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, especially Shusha, as well as their visits to Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

The event was attended by representatives of the US State Department, diplomatic and military attaché corps accredited in the US, and Azerbaijani diaspora activists.

