President: I do hope that Kizilelma will be in the skies of Azerbaijan in the near future

I do hope that Kizilelma will also be in the skies of Azerbaijan in the near future, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Saying that Selcuk Bayraktar had presented him with a model of Kizilelma while he was in Baku, the head of state congratulated all our brothers on this occasion.

