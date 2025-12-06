Indonesians navigate over logs to access flood relief center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents in the Indonesian region of Aceh Tamiang navigated slippery logs and walked for about an hour on Saturday to reach aid, as the death toll from the floods and landslides that struck Sumatra island this month surpassed 900 people.

The death toll from the cyclone-induced floods and landslides across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra, including Aceh, rose to 908 people on Saturday with 410 listed as missing, government data showed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The storm systems also killed about 200 people in southern Thailand and Malaysia.

Survivors in the Aceh Tamiang region, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, walked for an hour on Saturday, scrambling over scattered logs and passing overturned cars to reach an aid distribution centre set up by volunteers, they told Reuters.

Volunteers handed out clean clothes and brought in a tanker truck of fresh water so people could fill plastic bottles, Reuters witnesses said.

News.Az