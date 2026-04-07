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Levent District
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Levent District
Shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves dead and injured
Gunfire has been reported near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, with local media saying a police officer was injured in the incident.
07 Apr 2026-13:51
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