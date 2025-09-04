Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly funicular derailment in Lisbon

Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly funicular derailment in Lisbon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended condolences over a deadly funicular derailment in Lisbon, Portugal.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic funicular derailment in Lisbon's Gloria line,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

“We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it noted.

At least 17 people died after Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular tramway derailed.

A total of 23 people from 10 nationalities were reportedly injured, including Portuguese, German, Spanish, Korean, Cape Verdean, Canadian, Italian, French, Swiss, and Moroccan.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

News.Az