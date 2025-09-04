Lisbon funicular crash death toll rises to 17

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the Lisbon funicular crash has climbed to 17, officials confirmed Thursday.

Two of the injured passengers who had been hospitalized died, raising the toll from Wednesday’s accident to 17, the Civil Protection Service announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A total of 23 people from 10 nationalities were reportedly injured, including Portuguese, German, Spanish, Korean, Cape Verdean, Canadian, Italian, French, Swiss, and Moroccan.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

While the accident is believed to have been caused by a broken cable, the exact cause remains unknown as investigations continue, according to broadcaster RTP.

On Wednesday, Lisbon's historic Gloria funicular derailed and crashed into a building on Rua da Gloria.

The accident took place shortly after 6 pm local time (1600GMT) as the funicular was descending from the Sao Pedro de Alcantara viewpoint toward Restauradore.

