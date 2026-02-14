Uganda's Kiplimo opts for Lisbon Half Marathon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda's star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo will compete in the Lisbon Half Marathon on March 8, as part of his preparations for the London Marathon.

The reigning world cross-country champion has withdrawn from the Barcelona Half Marathon, opting instead for Lisbon in a move described as strategic by national officials, News.az reports, citing CNN.

"Kiplimo will not run in Barcelona, and will instead run in the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon," Uganda Athletics President Dominic Otuchet told Xinhua on Saturday. "It was also a strategic change for Kiplimo as he prepares for the London Marathon."

Lisbon holds special significance for Kiplimo. At the same World Athletics Label road race in 2021, he set a world record with a time of 57 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Olympic gold medalist arrives in strong form after winning gold at the World Cross Country Championship and claiming victory at the Chicago Marathon last October.

Kiplimo is expected to face stiff competition in Lisbon from leading athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya.

