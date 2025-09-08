- News
- London Tube
Tag:
London Tube
-
Underground workers in London are carrying out a series of strikes this week, causing widespread disruption across the capital’s transport network and affecting millions of passengers. The action follows previous industrial unrest last month involving members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.18 May 2026-12:51
-
-
London Tube drivers will begin a series of 24-hour strikes later this month over planned changes to their working hours, the RMT union said in a statement on Tuesday.10 Mar 2026-21:06
-
-
London’s Tube network came to a halt on Monday as workers began a week of strikes over pay and working conditions, causing major disruption for commuters and tourists in the British capital.08 Sep 2025-15:46
-
-
Two key London Underground lines have been suspended this morning following a fire alert at a west London tube station.01 Jul 2025-11:38
-