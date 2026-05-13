Mariupol apartments added to redistribution housing list

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Authorities in Mariupol have added nearly 900 apartments to a housing redistribution list under a compensatory housing program, according to statements published by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram.

The apartments previously belonged to residents who left the city during the 2022 fighting. The measure follows legislation signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late 2025 allowing housing classified as “abandoned” in territories under Russian control to be reassigned through 2030, News.Az reports, citing Euro Maidan Press.

According to the reports, the apartments are located on streets including Prospekt Myru and Prospekt Peremohy, as well as other central areas of the city. The properties have been transferred into municipal ownership and included in a housing fund intended for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Local residents have also raised concerns about the distribution process, citing unclear procedures, waiting lists and a lack of publicly available criteria regarding apartment allocation.

The housing program is expected to provide apartments to various categories of residents, including state employees and other individuals approved under local regulations.

News.Az