Burger King owner beats Q4 sales estimates

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, supported by steady customer traffic and value-focused menu offers.

The company posted comparable sales growth of 3.1% for the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of 2.8%, according to LSEG data. Following the results, Restaurant Brands’ U.S.-listed shares rose about 2% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Affordable meal deals have helped fast-food chains maintain demand as many consumers remain cautious about spending. Over the past year, Burger King introduced value offers such as “2 for $5” and “3 for $7” meal promotions to attract budget-conscious customers.

The results come amid a broader trend in the fast-food industry, where major chains are focusing on lower-priced menu options to stay competitive. McDonald’s also recently exceeded quarterly expectations, driven by strong promotions and value meal strategies.

Analysts say consistent customer traffic and pricing strategies remain key factors supporting performance in the fast-food sector despite ongoing cost pressures.

