McDonald’s India outlet warned over food safety violations

Food safety authorities in India have issued a warning to a McDonald’s outlet in Jaipur after inspectors found spoiled tomatoes and cooking oil deemed unsafe for consumption during a regulatory check.

Officials said inspectors discovered about 40 litres of oil that had been repeatedly reused and was no longer fit for cooking. Samples of the oil were seized for further testing, according to local food safety authorities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The restaurant, located in Jaipur in the northern state of Rajasthan, has been given 14 days to correct the violations or face stricter regulatory action. Authorities also said more McDonald’s outlets in the city could be inspected as part of follow-up checks.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the franchise operator for McDonald’s in North and East India, said it is cooperating with authorities and follows McDonald’s global food safety standards.

Food safety violations are periodically reported across India, but cases involving major international brands are relatively uncommon. McDonald’s remains one of the country’s most popular fast-food chains, operating hundreds of outlets nationwide.

News.Az