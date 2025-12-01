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Medieval
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Excavations at La Cotte de St Brelade on the island of Jersey have revealed that a site famous for its medieval associations actually sits atop one of the most significant Neanderthal sites in Europe.21 Apr 2026-17:33
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A six-bedroom manor house with deep historical roots has been put on the market for nearly £3 million in the village of Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire.21 Apr 2026-16:28
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A new anthology titled "Medieval German Tales", translated and edited by Sebastian Coxon, Professor of Medieval German Literature at University College London, has been released to provide a vivid glimpse into the storytelling traditions of the 13th and 14th centuries.21 Apr 2026-16:11
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Locals and preservationists in York are raising alarms over the transformation of the historic Shambles, one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval streets, into what they describe as a "Disneyfied" tourist trap.21 Apr 2026-15:58
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A rich medieval burial of a Karelian warrior discovered in northwestern Russia is shedding new light on the early Christianization of Karelia and its connections to the wider Baltic world.09 Apr 2026-15:17
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A construction worker has died after being trapped beneath rubble following the partial collapse of a medieval tower in the centre of Rome. The victim, 66-year-old Romanian national Octav Stroici, was rescued late Monday night after nearly twelve hours but suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance and could not be revived, hospital officials confirmed.04 Nov 2025-12:55
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