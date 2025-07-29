Paris Showdown: Culture Minister Rachida Dati clashes with Michel Barnier over key parliament seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s combative Culture Minister Rachida Dati has launched a bold challenge against former Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a high-stakes by-election for a prized Parisian parliamentary seat — and the political drama is shaking the foundations of their party, Les Républicains.

Dati, a dominant political figure in the 7th arrondissement for over a decade, announced Monday she would run to represent the district — just as Les Républicains formally endorsed Barnier as their official candidate. The endorsement came despite Dati reportedly not filing her candidacy paperwork, signaling a possible breakaway run, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“I’ve never been a bit player or a pushover,” Dati said defiantly on French TV. “I don’t give up and I’m not afraid.”

The district in question spans a prestigious section of Paris’ Left Bank, from the Eiffel Tower through the Latin Quarter. Dati has deep roots there, having served as local mayor since 2008.

Her decision to take on Barnier, who has no municipal background in the area, reportedly sparked outrage within her camp. On Tuesday, she confirmed her candidacy via X (formerly Twitter), claiming the right to run in “the region I have served for 15 years.”

The clash underscores ongoing fractures within Les Républicains, who have struggled with internal power plays since losing control of the French government in 2012.

Speculation had swirled that Dati’s real goal was to leverage the by-election drama to strengthen her position in the 2026 Paris mayoral race. Her relations with the party have been tense since she joined the centrist cabinet of then-Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in 2024.

The party now faces a delicate balancing act.

“If Dati runs, the constituency could be lost to the left,” warned a senior Les Républicains figure, speaking anonymously.

Indeed, a recent IFOP poll showed Dati and Barnier splitting the conservative vote, potentially handing victory to a left-wing candidate.

In an attempt to ease tensions, the party’s nominating committee on Monday endorsed Barnier while also praising Dati as “the best placed to represent change” in Paris.

Barnier, for his part, moved to reassure Dati’s supporters, insisting online that he has “no municipal ambitions.”

With the 2027 presidential race on the horizon, party leaders are eager to contain the fallout — but the battle for Paris’ Left Bank may prove a defining moment for the future of the French right.

News.Az