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Military Attaches
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A meeting was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry with representatives from the military attaché offices of foreign states accredited in the country to review the outcomes of the year.13 Dec 2025-13:47
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Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev as part of the annual activity plan approved by Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.23 Sep 2025-19:38
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A fact-finding visit to the one of military units has been organized for foreign military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in accordance with the annual action plan approved by DefenseMinister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, News.az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.01 Jun 2024-18:41
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