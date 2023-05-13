Azerbaijani MoD informs military attaches about Armenian armed forces' provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has held a briefing for foreign military attachés accredited in the country and representatives of international organizations, News.az reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the department’s head, Major-General Huseyn Mahmudov, who spoke at the briefing, informed in detail the military representatives of foreign countries about the deliberate provocation of the Armenian side, during which, starting from the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region intensively, using various types of small arms, fired on opposite positions of the Azerbaijan Army.

Mahmudov said that on May 11 and 12, in order to expand their provocations and further aggravate the situation, the Armenian armed forces, using large-caliber guns, mortars, and then D-30 howitzers, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army.

He noted that the Armenian armed forces from various directions using strike UAVs also attacked several positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Kalbajar district.

The foreign representatives were shown footage of the Armenian armed forces’ provocations.

After answering the questions of interest to the representatives, they were shown the remains of the UAVs.

News.Az