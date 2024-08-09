Yandex metrika counter

Russian military convoy came under fire in Kursk, 26 servicemen died, over 100 injured

  • World
  • Share
Russian military convoy came under fire in Kursk, 26 servicemen died, over 100 injured

As a result of the Ukrainian army's attack on a military convoy in Russia's Kursk region, 26 servicemen have died and more than 100 injured, News.az reports citing Ukraine's telegram channels.

According to information, a battalion fighting on the Russian side was disabled during the strikes from HIMARS.

It is believed that the Ukrainian side used HIMARS rockets during the military operation. A total of 12 rockets were fired at the target.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      