As a result of the Ukrainian army's attack on a military convoy in Russia's Kursk region, 26 servicemen have died and more than 100 injured, News.az reports citing Ukraine's telegram channels.

According to information, a battalion fighting on the Russian side was disabled during the strikes from HIMARS.It is believed that the Ukrainian side used HIMARS rockets during the military operation. A total of 12 rockets were fired at the target.

News.Az