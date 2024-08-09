Russian military convoy came under fire in Kursk, 26 servicemen died, over 100 injured
As a result of the Ukrainian army's attack on a military convoy in Russia's Kursk region, 26 servicemen have died and more than 100 injured, News.az reports citing Ukraine's telegram channels.According to information, a battalion fighting on the Russian side was disabled during the strikes from HIMARS.
It is believed that the Ukrainian side used HIMARS rockets during the military operation. A total of 12 rockets were fired at the target.