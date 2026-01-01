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Military Talks
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The U.S. military reported that Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), met with senior Cuban military officials near the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, marking a rare security dialogue between the two sides.30 May 2026-16:27
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Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has paid an official visit to Slovakia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák for talks on military cooperation.11 May 2026-21:49
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Senior military officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye met in Baku on Monday to discuss prospects for expanding military cooperation and holding joint exercises between the two countries.28 Apr 2026-15:09
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Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Sunday on a working visit.26 Apr 2026-14:45
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A senior Iranian commander has said the country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” for an all-out defence against any aggressor, nearly 50 days after what Tehran describes as a US–Israeli “unprovoked war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.17 Apr 2026-13:22
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Editor’s note: Nurlan Umudov is an independent political researcher and strategic analyst specialising in national security, geopolitical forecasting, and regional infrastructure. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.09 Apr 2026-09:21
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iran will pursue US soldiers and commanders who have fled their bases in regional countries following what it described as devastating Iranian attacks.26 Mar 2026-10:10
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Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani held a phone call with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Friday to discuss the current security situation in the region and other pressing issues.06 Mar 2026-18:45
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US–Iran talks remain cautiously active, with both sides signaling readiness to continue dialogue despite deep disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program. Recent contacts suggest that limited, phased compromises may be possible, particularly on enrichment levels, if sanctions relief follows. While rhetoric remains tense and regional risks persist, Washington and Tehran appear focused on avoiding military escalation, favoring negotiations and managed pressure over confrontation, at least in the near term.10 Feb 2026-08:45
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