Military Talks

US–Iran talks remain cautiously active, with both sides signaling readiness to continue dialogue despite deep disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program. Recent contacts suggest that limited, phased compromises may be possible, particularly on enrichment levels, if sanctions relief follows. While rhetoric remains tense and regional risks persist, Washington and Tehran appear focused on avoiding military escalation, favoring negotiations and managed pressure over confrontation, at least in the near term.

10 Feb 2026-08:45