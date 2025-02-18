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Military Violence
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Chad has long been one of the most volatile countries in Central Africa. Military violence, armed confrontations, rebel offensives, communal clashes, and security crises have shaped much of the country's post-independence history.08 Jun 2026-05:43
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The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, the financing of terrorism, and other grave offences, continued in Baku on 2 December, News.Az reports.02 Dec 2025-19:37
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