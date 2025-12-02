Victims' statements heard at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, the financing of terrorism, and other grave offences, continued in Baku on 2 December, News.Az reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samadova as reserve judge), provided the defendant with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defence lawyer.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors, who were taking part in the proceedings for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The court then heard statements from the victims.

Victim Elshan Babayev, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that in the territory of Aghdara District, an explosion from an anti-tank shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups resulted in the deaths of Tural Amirov and Elchin Salmanov and caused injuries to him and Yusif Hasanov.

Victim Elvin Mammadov, answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, said that in the Sardarkand village of Khojali District, he and Kamran Hasanov were wounded by the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy. He noted that at the time, the opposing side was firing mortars, sniper rifles, and other weapons.

Victim Khalid Shukurlu stated that he was injured in the village of Malibeyli in Khojali District as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy. During the same incident, Sadig Mammadov and Nijat Ahmadzade were also injured.

Victim Taleh Humbatzade, answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that in the village of Yenikand in Khojavend District, he was wounded by the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Javid Shavgatli was also injured during the incident.

Victim Fazil Amirli, responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, stated that he, Seyfaddin Jabbarov, and Kamran Najafov were injured as a result of enemy fire in the village of Malibeyli in Khojali District.

Another victim, Ilgar Gasimov, answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defence of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, said that he and Huseyn Huseynov were wounded by the explosion of a landmine planted by the enemy in the direction of Khojali District.

The proceedings continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case.

The next court session is scheduled for 5 December.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not stipulated by law), and 318.2 (illegal state border crossing).

News.Az