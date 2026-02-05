Family hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mother and her three children were hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city.

The incident occurred in an apartment building located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue. Emergency services transported the victims to Mingachevir City Central Hospital after they showed symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Authorities identified the victims as 38-year-old Nubar Yusifova and her three childre, two teenage girls aged 16 and 12, and a 10-year-old child.

Medical officials said all four received treatment and were later discharged home after their condition stabilized.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is typically caused by faulty heating systems, poor ventilation, or malfunctioning gas appliances, and can be life-threatening if not detected quickly.

Local authorities continue to remind residents to regularly check heating equipment and ensure proper ventilation, especially during the winter season when heating devices are used more frequently.

