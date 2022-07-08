Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Barda highway following presidential decree

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Barda highway following presidential decree

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree allocating funds for the construction of the Mingachevir-Mingachevir Station-Bahramtapa (46 km)-Garaghaci-Mirzajafarli-Mollagullar highway of the Barda district, News.az reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 3.1 million manat ($2.29 million) for the construction of the highway, linking three settlements with a population of 4,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      