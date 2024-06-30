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National Elections
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April 26, 2026 brings together a rare combination of history, politics, and global momentum, creating a news landscape where past tragedies, present-day elections, and future-oriented agendas intersect.25 Apr 2026-18:59
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Preparations are underway for the election of members to the Lao National Assembly’s 10th legislature and the fifth Provincial People’s Councils, with nationwide campaigning continuing to ensure a smooth, transparent and lawful electoral process ahead of polling day.10 Feb 2026-16:48
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By Samir Muradov24 Oct 2024-12:45
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Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has dissolved the opposition-led National Assembly, aiming to ease ongoing tensions between the legislature and the executive branch.13 Sep 2024-11:10
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By Faiq Mahmudov
The US presidential elections traditionally attract global interest. Many countries want to know who will lead the US for the next four years and what programs the new president will propose regarding various regions to ensure national interests. Therefore, world leaders closely follow the presidential elections and are interested in the new president's political programs.24 Jul 2024-14:26
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French authorities will deploy about 30,000 police across the country on Sunday night after the election runoff amid fears of violence.05 Jul 2024-10:37
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More than 210 candidates in France’s snap parliamentary elections have withdrawn in favor of a stronger peer who might have a better chance of countering the far right, according to media reports.03 Jul 2024-14:41
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Voters in France started heading to polling stations on Sunday to elect new members of parliament as the country finds itself at a crucial political crossroads, according to media reports.30 Jun 2024-14:31
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