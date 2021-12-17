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Nato Military Committee
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Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and visiting Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (CMC) Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Friday discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara and the security situation in Europe.20 Feb 2026-20:19
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First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev attended the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session in Brussels, News.az reports.16 Jan 2025-12:24
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