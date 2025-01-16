Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister to attend the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev attended the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session in Brussels, News.az reports.

Speaking at the session held with the participation of the Chiefs of Defence of the armies of NATO Allied and partner countries, Colonel General K. Valiyev highlighted the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, Azerbaijan’s activities in the Resolute Support Mission and other operations, as well as the experience gained by the Azerbaijan Army in various NATO exercises and events.Emphasizing Azerbaijan's constant contribution to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond, Colonel General K. Valiyev stated that Azerbaijan intends to make a greater contribution to international peace and security as a partner that fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff is scheduled to meet with some colleagues participating in the session.

News.Az