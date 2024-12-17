Equinor makes new oil and gas discovery in North Sea

Equinor has made a new discovery in the North Sea, located 17 kilometers west of the Troll field.

In a statement , the company said the discovery, named Ringand, is estimated to contain between 2 and 12 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of both oil and gas, News.Az reports.The discovery consists of both oil and gas. The preliminary name of the discovery is Ringand. This is the second discovery in a short time in the area.Measured in standard cubic metres, the discovery is estimated at between 0.3 and 2 million Sm3. The discovery will probably not be commercial for development in isolation."It's a small discovery, but in an interesting area that we plan to further explore with much existing infrastructure. If more discoveries are made, it may be relevant to combine these to ensure good resource utilisation and the best possible economy," says Geir Sørtveit, Equinor's senior vice president for Exploration & Production West on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).The well was drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig.

