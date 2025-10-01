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Operation Allies Welcome
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Operation Allies Welcome
US halts Afghan immigration after guard shooting
27 Nov 2025-10:59
Latest News
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over strike near RT crew in Lebanon
Investigation into AZAL plane crash in Aktau enters final stage
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Russia delivers new batch of Pantsir-S air defense systems to troops
Climate now operating on "different baseline," Australian expert warns
China calls nine U23 players into 26-man squad for upcoming FIFA Series
Thai King endorses PM Anutin Charnvirakul after re-election
Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in U.S.-Israeli strike
Kuwait reports key refinery attacked again
Top DPRK leader oversees drill involving new battle tanks
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