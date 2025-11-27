US halts Afghan immigration after guard shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has suspended all immigration requests from Afghan nationals following a shooting near the White House that critically injured two National Guard soldiers. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakamal, entered the US in September 2021 under the Operation Allies Welcome program and was granted asylum in 2024.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services cited a review of “security and vetting protocols” for the suspension. President Donald Trump called the attack an “act of terror” and said the US will re-examine every Afghan who entered under the previous administration, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The shooting occurred Wednesday near Farragut Square in Washington DC when Lakamal allegedly ambushed soldiers on patrol. Law enforcement reported he was shot four times and detained by National Guard members until police arrived.

Trump’s administration had previously imposed a travel ban on Afghanistan and 11 other countries and ended the temporary protected status program for Afghans, which had allowed work permits and deportation protections.

