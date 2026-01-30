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Palmolive
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Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 2.7% rise in adjusted quarterly profit, powered heavily by a surge in consumer demand for its higher-end personal care products.
22 May 2026-17:08
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Colgate-Palmolive on Friday forecast annual net sales growth above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued resilience in demand for essential household products such as toothpaste, oral care, and cleaning supplies, even as consumers remain cautious about discretionary spending.30 Jan 2026-16:55
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