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Peace Board
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The financial fund of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Board has not received any donor contributions four months after its creation, leaving reconstruction efforts stalled and the body in legal and political uncertainty, according to the Financial Times.28 May 2026-12:34
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The Board of Peace, chaired by Donald Trump, is considering the launch of a dollar-pegged stablecoin in Gaza as part of its efforts for post-war economic reconstruction.23 Feb 2026-21:31
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At the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington on February 19, a list of countries participating in the Gaza reconstruction initiative was announced. Among the states contributing to the $7 billion assistance package, Azerbaijan was also mentioned.21 Feb 2026-13:30
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliye has shared a post on social media regarding the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington.20 Feb 2026-13:05
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Belarus said its officials were unable to obtain U.S. visas to attend the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s new Board of Peace initiative, despite receiving a formal invitation.20 Feb 2026-11:30
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The United States has paid about $160 million toward more than $4 billion it owes the United Nations, officials said, as President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his new “Board of Peace” initiative.20 Feb 2026-09:02
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Qatar pledged $1 billion on Thursday in support of the Board of Peace during its first meeting in Washington, reaffirming its commitment to mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.19 Feb 2026-21:51
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US President Donald Trump has signed the resolution of the Board of Peace as the Chairman of the Board.19 Feb 2026-21:34
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President Donald Trump says the world will find out "over the next, probably, ten days" whether the US will reach a deal with Iran or take military action.19 Feb 2026-21:27
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US President Donald Trump has committed a $10 billion contribution from the U.S. to the Board of Peace.19 Feb 2026-19:29
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