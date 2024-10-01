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Pirates
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Somali pirates have hijacked an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, according to multiple Somali security officials that spoke with the BBC.02 May 2026-22:48
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According to the Oceans Beyond Piracy monitoring group, Somali piracy in the region cost the global economy €6 billion in 2011, with €138 million paid in ransoms.12 Nov 2025-22:20
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Jason Statham is back in action with a new, untitled thriller that promises plenty of high-octane excitement.13 Feb 2025-17:03
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A unique gem hidden in the latest round of Topps baseball cards has caught the attention of Pittsburgh Pirates fans: a one-of-a-kind, autographed MLB Debut rookie card for rising star Paul Skenes. Released on November 13, this rare card is tucked away in one pack, and the Pirates are going all-in to retrieve it.19 Nov 2024-10:59
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