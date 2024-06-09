Russia issues note of protest to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has issued a note of protest to Yerevan following the visit to Bucha by Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We consider the visit to Bucha by head of Yerevan’s Nor-Nork administrative district Tigran Ter-Margaryan and Armenian Ambassador Vladimir Karapetyan as official Yerevan’s openly unfriendly step. Following inadmissible statements against Russia and made there and assistance for the needs of the Ukrainian army, we have sent a note of protest to the Armenian foreign ministry," she said.

