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Psg Bayern
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France police detained more than 100 people in Paris following celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain F.C. secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League final after their match against FC Bayern Munich.07 May 2026-12:24
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Holders Paris Saint-Germain secured a Champions League final clash with Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in their second-leg semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 6, giving them a 6-5 aggregate win.07 May 2026-01:46
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PSG and Bayern Munich played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.28 Apr 2026-23:42
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The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich feels more like a final than a last-four clash.28 Apr 2026-09:48
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PSG continue targeting top French talent and are monitoring Dayot Upamecano, whose Bayern Munich contract runs until 2026. The Ligue 1 champions are considering him as a defensive reinforcement, with a possible move depending on whether he refuses a contract extension—opening the door to a free transfer.02 Dec 2025-09:29
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The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has reached the quarterfinal stage, with eight elite clubs from three continents vying for the prestigious title.04 Jul 2025-12:22
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The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals return this week with four clubs — Real Madrid, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, and Aston Villa — aiming to overturn first-leg defeats in a bid to reach the semi-finals.15 Apr 2025-16:01
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Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 4-1 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out over Liverpool, progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.12 Mar 2025-09:48
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Liverpool snatched a dramatic late winner to beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 away in the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, while Bayern Munich took a commanding 3-0 lead over German rivals Bayer Leverkusen.06 Mar 2025-09:27
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