FIFA Club World Cup heats up as final eight prepare for quarterfinal showdowns

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has reached the quarterfinal stage, with eight elite clubs from three continents vying for the prestigious title.

The last-eight stage pits four European giants against each other, provides a Middle Eastern club the chance to build on their deserved success and two Brazilian teams the opportunity to take the continent further, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Here’s how the Club World Cup quarterfinals line up:

First quarterfinal : Fluminense vs Al Hilal

When: Friday, July 4 at 3pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Emotions will run high and the stands will be replete with colour and noise when one of Brazil’s oldest football clubs, Fluminense, take on Saudi Arabia’s football giants Al Hilal at the 65,000-capacity venue in Florida.

Al Hilal will ride on the high of beating the tournament’s defending champions Manchester City 4-3 in an extra-time thriller in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history on Tuesday.

Their Brazilian opponents, too, achieved similar success as they ousted Italian giants and UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan in a 2-0 win.

Second quarterfinal : Palmeiras vs Chelsea

When: Friday, July 4 at 9pm (01:00 GMT, July 5)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palmeiras, the second Brazilian club to make the quarterfinals, will face the former English champions Chelsea in Friday’s second knockout to be held in Philadelphia.

Runners-up in the Brazilian top-flight last season, Palmeiras beat compatriots Botafogo in a heated clash in the round of 16 and have been one of the strongest defensive lineups in the tournament. Their opponents, who won the Club World Cup in 2021, will look to move past a disappointing English Premier League season and enter the business end of the competition for a chance to finish the season with a trophy. The last-eight clash will be the final match held at the 69,000-capacity Lincoln Field stadium. The winner will face the team that emerges victorious from the Al Hilal vs Fluminense match in the first semifinal. Third quarterfinal : PSG vs Bayern Munich When: Saturday, July 5 at 12pm (16:00 GMT)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Arguably, the biggest clash of the quarterfinals pits two of the three title favourites remaining in the competition. A win over German giants Bayern will consolidate European champions PSG‘s pedigree as one of the biggest clubs in the world and offer the Paris-based side a chance to complete a sensational season quadruple. Bayern are the joint top goal-scoring team in the competition, with 16 goals in their four games so far, but their attack will be tested against the French champions at the 75,000-capacity stadium in Georgia. Fourth quarterfinal: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund When: Saturday, July 5 at 4pm (20:00 GMT)

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey The undisputed kings of the Club World Cup will come face-to-face with the German team that consistently finds itself amongst the best European clubs. Real have welcomed back their star forward Kylian Mbappe and will hope he returns to his goalscoring form in a tough last-eight clash against a talented Dortmund team. The blockbuster fixture – a rematch of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final – will be staged at the tournament’s biggest stadium, which is doubling up as the the venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. A full house at MetLife Stadium’s 88,000 seat arena on Saturday would go a long way to quelling doubts about American fan interest in the Club World Cup ahead of the semifinals and finals. The winner of this clash will meet the winner of the PSG-Bayern match in the second semifinal.

