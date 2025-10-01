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Reporter
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Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini have stated that photos of them holding hands and sitting together in a pool at a luxury hotel in Arizona on March 28 are being taken out of context.08 Apr 2026-23:30
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Mike Vrabel, head coach of the New England Patriots, has responded after photographs of him socializing with NFL reporter Dianna Russini went viral online.08 Apr 2026-17:12
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Three people, including Anadolu Agency reporter Sevket Akca, were injured in a mine-clearing explosion in Latakia, Syria; the soldier among them lost a leg, while the journalists are stable.17 Feb 2026-17:18
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German journalist Ibrahim Naber, working for Die Welt, was wounded while filming alongside a Ukrainian air defense unit in eastern Ukraine. The attack involved a Russian Lantset drone targeting a nearby military vehicle.28 Oct 2025-16:55
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Longtime 7NEWS reporter Byron Barnett has passed away at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barnett, who retired during the pandemic four years ago, was a respected journalist in Boston for nearly four decades.05 Aug 2025-10:05
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