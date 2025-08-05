+ ↺ − 16 px

Longtime 7NEWS reporter Byron Barnett has passed away at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barnett, who retired during the pandemic four years ago, was a respected journalist in Boston for nearly four decades.

Known for covering major events—from snowstorms to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster—Barnett was also admired for his political reporting and memorable interviews, including one with boxing legend Muhammad Ali. His exchange with Patriots coach Bill Belichick remains iconic among New England sports fans, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His family released a statement saying Barnett “cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders” and passed away peacefully in Minnesota, surrounded by loved ones.

Byron Barnett leaves behind a lasting legacy in journalism and will be deeply missed by colleagues and viewers alike.

