Die Welt reporter injured in Russian drone attack in Eastern Ukraine

German journalist Ibrahim Naber, working for Die Welt, was wounded while filming alongside a Ukrainian air defense unit in eastern Ukraine. The attack involved a Russian Lantset drone targeting a nearby military vehicle.

"One of the three soldiers, Konstantin, was killed; another, Ihor, was so badly wounded that his leg had to be amputated," Naber wrote, expressing condolences to the families, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Naber, his cameraman Viktor, and producer Ivan were injured. Ivan has since been discharged but still carries a piece of shrapnel. The incident occurred 25-30 km from the front line, near Ukrainian troops intercepting drones aimed at civilian areas.

Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin (Freedom TV) were killed in Kramatorsk by a Lantset drone.

French journalist Antoni Lallican was killed near Druzhkivka in an FPV drone strike; his colleague Heorhii Ivanchenko was injured. The French authorities have launched an investigation.

Russia’s drone attacks continue to pose severe risks to journalists covering the war, highlighting the dangers faced on the front lines.

